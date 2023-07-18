RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to a robbery that took place on Monday.

Deputies said that they responded to Thompson Contractors in reference to the robbery around 4:53 p.m.

According to deputies, a male suspect that is possibly Hispanic, came into the scale house wearing a mask and pushed the clerk out of the way, and took money from the desk drawer.

Deputies said that the clerk was able to hit the suspect causing him to drop the money. The suspect then left and ran toward Maple Creek Road. The clerk did not receive any injuries.

The Forest City Police Department also assisted and conducted a K9 track. K9 “Thor” tracked the suspect to the area of Maple Creek Road near the entrance to Harrison’s where he lost the scent of the suspect.

Deputies said that they believe the suspect may have left the area in a vehicle from that location. The Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office also assisted with a drone and flew over the area but were unable to locate anything.

If anyone has any information or saw anything suspicious in the area around this time, please contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at (828)286-2911.

Anonymous information can be submitted through Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at (828)286-TIPS (8477)