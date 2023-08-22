SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to a shooting call on Tuesday night.

Deputies said that they responded to the College Pointe Apartments (Upstate Co-Living Apartments) near USC Upstate located at 1200 College Point Lane in Spartanburg in regard to the incident.

Deputies found a male victim on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound, and are actively searching for a vehicle at this time.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has been requested to respond to the scene.

According to deputies, the call came in around 9:00 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

