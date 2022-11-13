GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Sunday night in Greenville.

Deputies responded to Jacquline Lane around 6:23 p.m. Sunday night after receiving a call in reference to shots fired.

According to deputies, when they arrived on the scene, they were advised that two juveniles were shot in the home’s backyard. Deputies were also advised that the victims had already been taken to the hospital.

The status of the juveniles is currently unknown.

If anyone has information on this incident, they are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.

This is an ongoing investigation, and 7NEWS will update the story when more information becomes available.