LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies responded to a shooting in the Waterloo on Saturday night.

According to deputies, the shooting took place at a birthday party in the 10000 block area of Highway 221 South. Deputies said that at least three people were shot.

Photo of shooting scene in Waterloo.

Law enforcement is currently on the scene investigating. According to the sheriff, SLED is also assisting with the investigation.

