DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to a shooting that left two people injured on Wednesday night.

According to deputies, the incident happened along College Street near Riedville Road in Riedville. Deputies said that they received the call regarding the incident around 9:57 p.m.

Deputies said that they found two people who were shot.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

