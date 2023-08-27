SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to a shooting that left one person injured on Sunday.

According to deputies, a call regarding the shooting came in around 9:06 p.m.

Deputies said that they are currently on the scene along Lynwood Drive in Spartanburg.

Upon arrival, deputies located a victim lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

