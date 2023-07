ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to an apartment complex after shots were fired on Wednesday night.

According to deputies, the incident happened at Meadow Run Apartments located at 3301 Abbeville Highway in Anderson County.

Deputies said that there are no injuries at this time, however, some cars were hit that were in the parking lot.

