GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s said deputies responded to a shooting on Monday night.

According to officials, deputies are currently on the scene investigating a shooting.

Deputies responded to the scene on Old Cleveland Road near Piedmont Highway in Greenville, to a 911 call about shots being fired around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found two people with at least one gunshot wound. Deputies and investigators believe the two people were involved in the incident against each other.

The two people have been transported to the hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no potential danger to the public.

