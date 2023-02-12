GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to a stabbing that happened on Sunday.

According to deputies, the stabbing happened at 208 Blossom Drive at 3:07 p.m. After further investigations, deputies learned that a male had a stab wound.

Deputies said that the victim was transported to a hospital and his condition is unknown at this time. A person of interest is detained and the incident does appear to be isolated.

