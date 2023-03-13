LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies in Laurens County are investigating a threat against a Laurens District 55 high school.

Deputies responded to the school Monday morning after faculty received an electronic message.

The school district was able to identify the suspect that sent the message as one of their students.

According to the sheriff’s office, all students and staff are secure and safe.

Deputies said they are taking appropriate measures in response to the student’s actions.

Instruction remained ongoing as normal.