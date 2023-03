TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a fire at an apartment complex in Taylors.

According to deputies, the fire started at The Chimneys of Greenville near the 4000 block of Old Spartanburg Road.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Deputies said that two people were injured and taken to the hospital.

There is no information on their injuries at this time.

7NEWS will update as more information becomes available.