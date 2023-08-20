GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting Sunday morning.

According to Greenville County Dispatch, a call was received around 9:20 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim near the 400 block of New Dunham Bridge Road.

Upon arrival, deputies located a man suffering from one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

Officials said deputies arrested a suspect on the scene.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.