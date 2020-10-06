Deputies say missing woman possibly abducted in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies in McDowell County are looking for a woman they say was possibly kidnapped Monday night.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Vidalia Jane Freeman was last seen around 10:00pm Monday at a home on Old Toms Creek Road in Marion.

The sheriff’s office said Freeman could be with Curtis Avery.

Freeman is 5’4″ tall and weighs 163 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Detective Ryan Lambert at 828-652-2237 or the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235. You can also call McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 828-652-7463.