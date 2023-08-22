GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office tells us a man has stolen money orders out of rent drop boxes from four different apartment complexes in the county.

The sheriff’s office says these incidents occurred from August 3rd to August 10th. The suspect has cashed some of the money orders, but investigators are still searching for him.

“He is using some sort of slim jim device, with a sticky substance on it,” Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said. “He is slipping it down in the night deposit box and he is cashing them. Not all of them have been cashed yet, but some of them have for a significant amount of money.”

The sheriff’s office says that once caught, the suspect could be facing several charges from petit larceny to grand larceny, as well as theft and fraud charges.

“It’s one of those crimes, it creates a hindrance for a lot of people, a lot of these victims who are having to go back and retract and try to get this money to these apartment complexes,” Flood said. “It is very sad. Hopefully, before long we will be able to get him identified and in custody.”

Investigators say they were first alerted to this suspect by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina. Buncombe County deputies say money orders have been disappearing from apartment buildings there as well. Now, the two agencies believe the same suspect is responsible.

“We are really relying on the community, people to come forward with information, hoping they will recognize him or the vehicle he is believed to be driving,” Flood said. “We are also in contact with these banks for the money orders, Western Union and the apartment complexes. Maybe we will be able to get some forensic DNA as well.”

Investigators are asking that anyone with information call The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office or call CRIME STOPPERS at 864-23-CRIME.