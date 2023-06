ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for assistance in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, Subway on Highway 153 in Piedmont was robbed around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Deputies said the man used a silver handgun to demand money from employees.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (864) 260-4400 and reference case number 2023-07741.