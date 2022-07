Law enforcement on scene of a search and rescue for a boy missing in the Saluda River.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a boy who was last seen in a river Wednesday afternoon in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was swimming in the Saluda River near Dyer Road.

The Greenville County Search and Rescue Team as well as the GCSO Dive Team are on scene at this time.

