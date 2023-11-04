ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a hit-and-run suspect who was involved in two crashes Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Georgia State Patrol sent a bolo for a black Dodge Charger that side-swiped a vehicle on I-85 and kept driving.

As the car entered Anderson County, deputies began a chase to attempt to stop the car.

The car, driven by an unknown man, was driving dangerously and putting many people in danger, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies chased the car until exit 32 when the driver rear-ended another vehicle. Moments after the crash, the driver fled on foot on Highway 8.

The deputies rendered aid to the person who was hit. After it was confirmed that the person was okay, deputies pursued the man on foot.

K-9 units and helicopters were used in an effort to find the man.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies have not been able to locate the man yet. The sheriff’s office warns the community to be on the lookout for a male with short dreadlocks and all-black clothing, possibly missing his shoes.

Deputies said there was a chance he may have hitched a ride out of the Highway 8 area, but they are continuing to patrol there.

If anyone sees this man, they are asked to call the ACSO at (864) 260-4444.