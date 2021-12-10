Deputies search for homicide suspect in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in a homicide investigation in Lake Lure.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened on Dec. 9 at 11:08 p.m. on Bills Creek Road.

Deputies said they were dispatched in reference to a victim being stabbed. The victim, Reginald “Randy” Vess, was located on the ground near a logging trailer on the property, according to deputies. He was pronounced dead by EMS.

The suspect, Nicholas Dewayne Smith, fled the scene before deputies arrived, RCSO said. A warrant for arrest has been issued for Smith for murder.

Anyone with information as to the location of Nicholas Dewayne Smith, is asked to call Crimestoppers 828-286-8477 (TIPS).

The investigation is ongoing by the sheriff’s office