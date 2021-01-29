Deputies search for man who attempted to rob Greenville Co. bank

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a man who attempted to rob a Greenville County bank Friday afternoon.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the BB&T Bank at the 3200 block of Wade Hampton Boulevard around 1:15pm.

Investigators said a man entered the bank and handed over a note demanding cash but then left without any money.

Nobody was hurt.

Deputies said they initially stopped another man who matched the description of the suspect given by witnesses but later determined he was not involved.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

