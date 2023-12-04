LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing teen.

According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Kaeleigh Whitman was last seen around 11 p.m. on Chapman Road in Fountain Inn.

Deputies said Whitman was last seen wearing bell-bottom jeans and a black hoodie.

Whitman is described as 5’10 tall, weighing 115 pounds and having brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Whiteman is asked to call Laurens County Dispatch at (864) 984-2523.