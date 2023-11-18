GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.S. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are seeking help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jay’veon Johnson ran away from the area of 300 Furman Hall Road on Saturday around 12:25 p.m.

Deputies said Johnson left on foot wearing an orange shirt and multi-colored pajama pants. He is also barefoot.

Johnson is 4’2 tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies ask for anyone who sees Johnson to call 911.