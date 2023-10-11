HART COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – Officials with the Hart County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a missing boater.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office received information that a person was missing in the water at Paynes Creek Campground on Lake Hartwell.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Hart County Fire and Hart County Emergency Management responded to the scene.

Boats were deployed using sonar equipment and underwater remote-operated vehicles.

Crews are currently on the scene searching for the missing boater.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.