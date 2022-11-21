BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Weaverville woman.

70-year-old Rose Neal was last seen about three weeks ago at her home in Weaverville, deputies said. She is 5’5″ to 5’7″ with brown eyes and black hair.

She is driving a silver or gray 2020 Toyota C-HR with NC plate #AER-8305.

Neal has previous medical issues and deputies are unsure if she’s able to take her medication.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to please notify the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office by calling (828) 250-6670 or submitting a tip via the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office app, which can be downloaded in the Apple or Google Play stores.