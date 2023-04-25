The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 11-year-old Devon Fry. (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are currently searching for a child who was last seen Monday evening in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, 11-year-old Devon Fry was last seen at 8 p.m. around Dean Williams Road in Travelers Rest.

Deputies said Fry is possibly wearing a white shirt and a camo jacet and may be on a red bmx bicycle.

Deputies said Fry is 5’2″ and weighs about 75 pounds. He has dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who see Fry is asked to call 911.