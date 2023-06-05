ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are seeking assistance in locating a missing endangered man.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mitchell C. Gillespie was last seen around 4 a.m. on Monday in the Salem Church Road area.

He was last seen wearing white shoes, black shorts, a white shirt and a black hoodie with his hair in a ponytail.

Gillespie has previously been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder and substance abuse issues.

If you know of Gillespie’s whereabouts, please immediately call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400.