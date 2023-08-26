ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing endangered man.

According to the sheriff’s office, Randy James Perry, 70, was reported missing and last seen Friday evening along Gray Drive in Anderson. Deputies said he is a diabetic, hasn’t had insulin and has a pacemaker.

Perry was last seen on foot wearing Dickie style khaki pants with a faded red shirt, black suspenders and blue boots.

He is 6’2 tall and weighs 190 pounds.

If you see Perry or know of his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.