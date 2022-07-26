Update (8:08 a.m.): The missing man has been safely located.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a’missing and endangered’ 37-year-old.

Deputies said the man was last seen on foot in the area of 10 Dixie Circle in Greenville around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday. He is believed to be in need of medical attention.

He is 5’10”, 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.