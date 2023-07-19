SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered man.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gary Jay Taylor, 69, was last seen Tuesday night around 7 p.m. on Parris Bridge Road in Boiling Springs at a meeting. Officials said Taylor did not return home after attending the meeting.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped suit, a white dress shirt and a brown and white tie.

Taylor is 5’10 and weighs 200 pounds. He has grey hair, blue eyes and a mustache.

Deputies said Taylor suffers from the early stages of dementia.

His vehicle, a 2019 blue Jeep Wrangler hard top bearing SC tag TPX856, was spotted on camera Wednesday morning on East Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.

If you see Taylor or his vehicle, you are asked to call 911 and also notify Seargent Elizabeth Renneker by either calling (864) 809-7368 or email her at erenneker@spartanburgcounty.org.

Photo of Gary Taylor’s vehicle (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

