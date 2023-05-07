GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing woman who is in need of immediate medical attention.

According to the sheriff’s office, Marykate Xavia Brailsford, 46, was last seen in the area of Bruton Court in Taylors at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday.

She left the area in a silver Nissan Rogue.

Brailsford is described as 5’3″ and 140 pounds. She has green eyes and black hair.

Deputies request for anyone who sees or knows her whereabouts call 911 immediately.