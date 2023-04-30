SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a missing person who suffers from dementia.

Deputies said Samuel Callahan, 81, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. near Woodruff Park Lane driving a 2008 Toyota Tacoma.

Callahan is described as 5’6″ and 150 pounds. He has white hair, white facial hair and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a maroon and navy blue button-down shirt with a navy blue jacket and blue jeans with a denim baseball cap with a brown bill.

Anyone who sees Callahan is asked to call 911 immediately.