ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered teen.

According to the sheriff’s office, 14-year-old David Kersnowski was last seen along Sierra Drive in Easley.

Officials said Kersnowski was last seen wearing black shoes, khaki pants, and a navy shirt.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911.