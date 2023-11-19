GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are seeking assistance in locating a missing endangered teen.

According to the sheriff’s office, 17-year-old Jasper May Baldwin was last seen in the area of Marion Street in Travelers Rest at 1:04 a.m. Sunday morning.

Deputies said she was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt that had a snowman on the back and left driving a 2011 Toyota Tacoma bearing SC tag VNA-432.

Baldwin is described as 5’7 tall, weighs 125 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. She also has a scar on her chin.

The sheriff’s office says Baldwin is in need of immediate medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.