ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, 27-year-old Kayla Rae Young was last seen Monday evening around Bradford Road in Starr.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a two-tone sweater.

Deputies believe she is in danger.

Anyone with information regarding Young’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.