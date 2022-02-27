GREENVILL COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing endangered woman who last seen in Taylors.

24-year-old Brionna Simone Talley was last seen between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. near Corbin Ct. in Taylors on Saturday, February 26.

Deputies believe she left the area on foot.

Talley is black female that is 5’4″, 190 lbs and was last seen wearing a brown pullover, acid washed jeans, and black and white tennis shoes.

Talley is in need of immediate medical attention. Deputies are requesting anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911.