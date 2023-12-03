ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are seeking assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

According to the sheriff’s office, April Coward was last seen at an address off of Highway 413 in Iva.

Officials said she was last seen wearing a tan shirt and Spongebob pajama pants.

It is unknown where Coward was heading.

Anyone with information regarding Coward’s whereabouts is asked to call the ACSO at (864) 260-4444 and reference case number 2023-16116.