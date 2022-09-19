GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager last seen early Monday morning.

Deputies said Nathan Michael Goss, 17, was last seen just before 1 a.m. Monday morning on Brockman Avenue. Goss was wearing the same outfit pictured below. Goss is 5’8″, 108 pounds.

Nathan Michael Goss (Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said Goss has autism and requested that anyone who sees him or has information regarding his whereabouts call 911 immediately.

Deputies and K-9 units are currently searching the area.