ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kenneth Vickery was last seen at the Hardees on Highway 28 Bypass on Friday.

Officials said Vickery is 6’2 tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has a dark complexion.

The sheriff’s office said he may be near the Salvation Army in Anderson.

Anyone who knows of Vickery’s whereabouts is asked to call the ACSO at (864) 260-4400.