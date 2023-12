ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are seeking assistance in locating a missing man.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kenneth Patten Jr. was last seen on Sunday in the Emma Street area of Anderson.

Deputies said he was last seen wearing dark clothing and carrying luggage.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Patten is asked to call the ACSO at (864) 260-4400 and reference case number 2023-16778.