ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are seeking assistance in locating a missing man.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gregory Ward was last seen on December 26 in the area of Crestview Court in Piedmont.

Deputies said Ward was last seen wearing an Oakland Raiders jersey (#98) with dark-colored sweatpants. He was driving a 2016 Ford Focus displaying SC tag WBV-442.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ward is asked to contact the ACSO at (864) 260-4400 and reference case number 2023-17734.