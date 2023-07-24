Tyler Ashby, 25, was last seen on July 12

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a man reported missing in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Ashby, 25, was last seen leaving his home in the Candler area on July 12.

Ashby reportedly spoke to family on July 13 and was supposed to return home the next day. He has not been since or heard from since.

Ashby is described as 5’11” with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a shirt.

Anyone with information about Ashby’s location is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sherriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.