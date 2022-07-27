BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are currently searching the Black Mountain area of Buncombe County in hopes to find a missing man.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Paul Brown, 61, was last seen by family on July 18th.

Brown was last seen driving his grey Ford F-150 with NC plates reading JJM-6744, and his family said he wanted to travel more.

Deputies described Brown’s physical description as being 5’8″ feet tall and 155 pounds with brown eyes and hair, and a long grey beard.

At this time, his location is unknown but the deputies involved are in concern for his safety.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas Paul Brown is asked to contact Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.