RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen in Rutherfordton.

Deputies said 29-year-old Steven Michael Smith was last seen on Big Island Road in Rutherfordton.

Smith is 5’4″ with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-286-2911.