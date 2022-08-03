SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a man who was last seen in June in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Dustin Phillip Eubanks, 39, was last seen in the Fairmont Community on June 20.

Deputies said Eubanks is five feet and nine inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair with a mustache and goatee.

Dustin Eubanks (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Eubanks has a seizure disorder that requires medication, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about Eubanks’ whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Megan Bennett at (864) 503-4608 or email her at mbennett@spartanburgcounty.org.