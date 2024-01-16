UPDATE (7:56 a.m.) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Anthony Garcia has been found safe.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a missing runaway teen.

According to the sheriff’s office, 14-year-old Anthony Garcia was last seen on Antioch Drive around 9 p.m. on Monday.

Deputies say Garcia is described as 5’9″ tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Garcia was last seen wearing a black sweater and black pants.

Anyone who sees Garcis or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.