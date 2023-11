ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

According to the sheriff’s office, 18-year-old Hendrix Alan McCormick was last seen on Thanksgiving around Darby Lane.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and camo pants.

Anyone with information regarding McCormick’s whereabouts is asked to contact ACSO at (864) 260-4444 and reference case number 2023-15740.