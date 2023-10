ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

According to the sheriff’s office, 15-year-old Janessa McGovern was last seen Saturday night wearing a sweatshirt and jeans.

Her last known location was around Southern Acres.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ACSO at (864) 260-4444 and reference case number 2023-14569.