BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are seeking assistance in locating a missing teen.

According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Sarah Liniker is missing from the Leicester area. She was last seen Wednesday near Erwin High School.

Liniker is 5′ 8″ tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and brown/black hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Liniker is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.