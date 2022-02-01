Deputies search for missing teen in Buncombe Co.

Havanah Nelson (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a teen that was last seen Monday morning in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Havanah Nelson was last seen around 10:00 a.m. at Enka High School.

Nelson was last seen wearing wearing black pants, a gray hoodie, and white tennis shoes.

Deputie said Nelson is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighs about 185 pounds with green eyes and black hair. Nelson also wears glasses.

Anyone with information about Nelson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670

