GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville County are looking for a teenager who went missing Thursday afternoon.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Laila Caroline Catoe ran away from Colburn Road around 2 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said Catoe ran away but may have been picked up by a blue Nissan Pathfinder with mud tires.

Catoe is 5’4″ tall and weighs 118 pounds with a black shirt, ripped jeans, and white crocs. She had black hair, hazel eyes, freckles on her nose and a small cross tattoo on her right forearm.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.