OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

According to the sheriff’s office, 15-year-old Amarylis Lilly Rodriguez was reported missing Saturday evening. Deputies said she walked away from her residence on Carolina Landing Drive.

Rodriquez was last seen wearing a black shirt and pajama pants. She is 5’6 tall, weighs 175 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officials said on August 8, the sheriff’s office investigated a missing person’s case involving Rodriguez and she was found the next day.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.